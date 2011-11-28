UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
TOKYO Nov 28 Tokyo Electric Power Co (Tepco) said on Monday it will sell its entire stake in KDDI for 186 billion yen ($2.4 billion), as it sells off assets under a restructuring plan to raise funds to compensate victims of the Fukushima nuclear crisis.
Tepco said it would incur a loss on the stock sale of 35 billion yen. ($1 = 77.6800 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Edmund Klamann)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders