TOKYO Aug 10 Tokyo Electric Power Co bought 70,000 tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in the spot market in July, down from 120,000 tonnes a year earlier, a company spokesman said on Wednesday, reducing its reliance on the spot market from the previous three months.

Tokyo Electric, known as Tepco, said on Tuesday that it bought 1.2 million tonnes of LNG in the spot market in the April-June quarter, almost triple its spot purchase during the same period last year of 390,000 tonnes.

In Japan, the bulk of LNG for power generation and city gas use comes from long-term contracts with suppliers. But Tepco had stepped up its spot buying to make up for a fall in nuclear power since the March 11 earthquake and tsunami devastated its Fukushima Daiichi reactor.

The utility's LNG purchases last month totalled 2.046 million tonnes, compared with 1.723 million tonnes a year earlier.

