TOKYO Aug 10 Tokyo Electric Power Co
bought 70,000 tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in the spot
market in July, down from 120,000 tonnes a year earlier, a
company spokesman said on Wednesday, reducing its reliance on
the spot market from the previous three months.
Tokyo Electric, known as Tepco, said on Tuesday that it
bought 1.2 million tonnes of LNG in the spot market in the
April-June quarter, almost triple its spot purchase during the
same period last year of 390,000 tonnes.
In Japan, the bulk of LNG for power generation and city gas
use comes from long-term contracts with suppliers. But Tepco had
stepped up its spot buying to make up for a fall in nuclear
power since the March 11 earthquake and tsunami devastated its
Fukushima Daiichi reactor.
The utility's LNG purchases last month totalled 2.046
million tonnes, compared with 1.723 million tonnes a year
earlier.
