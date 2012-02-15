TOKYO Feb 15 Tokyo Electric Power Co
said it bought 71 spot liquefied natural gas (LNG)
cargoes totalling 4.35 million tonnes in April-December.
That made up a quarter of the company's total LNG purchase
of 17.45 million tonnes, which was up 15 percent from the same
period a year ago.
The utility, known as Tepco, on Monday kept its outlook for
LNG consumption unchanged at a record 22.67 million tonnes, as
it is still reeling from the crisis at its Fukushima Daiichi
nuclear plant and has just one of its 17 reactors generating
electricity.
