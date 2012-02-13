TOKYO Feb 13 Tokyo Electric Power Co is expected to forecast a net loss of 576.3 billion yen ($7.4 billion) and an operating loss of 332.7 billion yen in the year to March, the Jiji news agency said on Monday.

The operator of the crippled Fukushima nuclear plant, wrecked by a March quake and tsunami, is slated to announce its earnings results for the October-December quarter at 4:30 pm (0730 GMT) amid massive cleanup and compensation costs. ($1 = 77.6400 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Mayumi Negishi; Editing by Joseph Radford)