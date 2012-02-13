North Korea says test launch of new missile type a success
SEOUL, Feb 13 North Korea said on Monday it had successfully test-fired a new type medium-to-long-range ballistic missile on Sunday.
TOKYO Feb 13 Tokyo Electric Power Co is expected to forecast a net loss of 576.3 billion yen ($7.4 billion) and an operating loss of 332.7 billion yen in the year to March, the Jiji news agency said on Monday.
The operator of the crippled Fukushima nuclear plant, wrecked by a March quake and tsunami, is slated to announce its earnings results for the October-December quarter at 4:30 pm (0730 GMT) amid massive cleanup and compensation costs. ($1 = 77.6400 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Mayumi Negishi; Editing by Joseph Radford)
HAMBURG, Feb 12 German authorities said on Sunday the leak of a corrosive substance through the air conditioning system at Hamburg airport was not an attack, adding that police were investigating the incident that forced the brief closure of the facility.
ASHGABAT, Feb 12 Turkmen President Kurbanguly Berdymukhamedov is certain to secure a third term in Sunday's election, maintaining his grip on power in the gas-rich nation which he wants to take into the ranks of the developed world.