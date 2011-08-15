TOKYO, Aug 15 Japan's Tokyo Electric Power Co said on Monday that it plans to shutdown for maintenance three of its fossil fuel-fired power units in the week to Aug. 19.

Following is the breakdown of the units to be shut during the period, according to a company spokesman. The company projects peak power demand of 46,800 megawatts in the week to Aug. 19 compared with supply capacity of 55,500 MW.

The troubled utility, which runs the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear facility, expects to continue maintenance at Hitachinaka No.1 unit in the week starting Aug. 20, the spokesman added.

Plant No. MW fuel Hitachinaka 1 1,000 coal

Kashima 2 600 fuel oil, crude

Yokosuka 4 350 fuel oil, crude

(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Joseph Radford)