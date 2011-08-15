TOKYO, Aug 15 Japan's Tokyo Electric Power Co
said on Monday that it plans to shutdown for
maintenance three of its fossil fuel-fired power units in the
week to Aug. 19.
Following is the breakdown of the units to be shut during
the period, according to a company spokesman. The company
projects peak power demand of 46,800 megawatts in the week to
Aug. 19 compared with supply capacity of 55,500 MW.
The troubled utility, which runs the crippled Fukushima
Daiichi nuclear facility, expects to continue maintenance at
Hitachinaka No.1 unit in the week starting Aug. 20, the
spokesman added.
Plant No. MW fuel
Hitachinaka 1 1,000 coal
Kashima 2 600 fuel oil, crude
Yokosuka 4 350 fuel oil, crude
