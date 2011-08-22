TOKYO Aug 22 Tokyo Electric Power Co said on Monday that Kashima Kyodo Electric Power Co, its 50-50 venture with Sumitomo Metal Industries , will shut down the 350-megawatt No.1 unit at its plant for maintenance in the week to Aug. 26.

Tokyo Electric, known as Tepco, said it will also delay the start of operations of a 334-MW gas turbine at its Chiba power station, set up as an emergency power supply source, by a few days to as early as Aug. 27.

Tepco said it would also delay the operations of another 334-MW gas turbine at the Chiba plant to early September from late August.

It has been trying hard to meet summer peak demand by installing a number of gas turbines and restarting some mothballed units, after losing two of its nuclear power plants due to the March earthquake and tsunami. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Michael Watson)