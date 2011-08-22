TOKYO Aug 22 Tokyo Electric Power Co
said on Monday that Kashima Kyodo Electric Power Co, its 50-50
venture with Sumitomo Metal Industries , will shut down
the 350-megawatt No.1 unit at its plant for maintenance in the
week to Aug. 26.
Tokyo Electric, known as Tepco, said it will also delay the
start of operations of a 334-MW gas turbine at its Chiba power
station, set up as an emergency power supply source, by a few
days to as early as Aug. 27.
Tepco said it would also delay the operations of another
334-MW gas turbine at the Chiba plant to early September from
late August.
It has been trying hard to meet summer peak demand by
installing a number of gas turbines and restarting some
mothballed units, after losing two of its nuclear power plants
due to the March earthquake and tsunami.
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Michael Watson)