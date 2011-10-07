TOKYO Oct 7 Moody's Investors Service said on
Friday that it would likely view any agreement forced on lenders
to waive part of Tokyo Electric Power's (Tepco) debt as
a default and would prompt a cut of several notches in the
utility's credit rating.
The credit agency agreed with most recommendations on cost
cutting at the power company in the wake of the disaster at its
nuclear plant in Fukushima, but not with the possibility that
banks may be asked to forgive some loans, it said in a report.
