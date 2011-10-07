TOKYO Oct 7 Moody's Investors Service said on Friday that it would likely view any agreement forced on lenders to waive part of Tokyo Electric Power's (Tepco) debt as a default and would prompt a cut of several notches in the utility's credit rating.

The credit agency agreed with most recommendations on cost cutting at the power company in the wake of the disaster at its nuclear plant in Fukushima, but not with the possibility that banks may be asked to forgive some loans, it said in a report.

