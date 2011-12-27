TOKYO Dec 27 Japanese trade and industry minister Yukio Edano will call on troubled Tokyo Electric Power Co later on Tuesday to accept a public fund injection and a de facto nationalisation, the Nikkei business daily reported.

Edano is set to meet with the utility's president Toshio Nishizawa on Tuesday evening, following a cabinet ministers' meeting on Tepco and electricity reform. (Reporting by Nobuhiro Kubo and Yoko Kubota; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)