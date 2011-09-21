Sept 22 Tokyo Electric Power Co is
planning to raise its labor related cost-cuts to about 100
billion yen ($1.31 bln) a year, roughly twice the goal it
announced in May, the Nikkei reported.
In May, the electric company commonly known as Tepco,
proposed to lower its labor costs by about 54 billion yen in the
year through March 2012 by cutting wages and bonuses.
Tepco now plans to cut pension benefit rates for both
current and former employees, the Nikkei said.
The company is seeking to lower the rate to 1.5 percent from
the current 2 percent for current employees. It is also
considering a sharp reduction in the rates for retirees, the
paper said.
The Nikkei said it was unclear if the firm, which operated
the tsunami-hit Fukushima nuclear plant, can win the concessions
it needs from current and former employees to implement those
cuts.
Earlier in the month, Japan's new trade minister, Yukio
Edano, said he wanted to see Tepco's plans for recovery from a
radiation crisis before determining if its creditors are
shouldering a fair share of the burden in its taxpayer-funded
bailout.
Tepco plans to shed around 10 percent of its workers by
offering voluntary severance packages and suspending hiring. It
is stepping up efforts to lower costs, as compensation payments
for victims of the nuclear disaster in Fukushima are due to
begin at full scale in October, the Nikkei said.
The daily also said Tepco is expected to include labor cost
cuts, asset sales and other restructuring measures in its
business plan, which it is drawing up jointly with a
government-backed vehicle for nuclear compensation.
($1 = 76.420 Japanese Yen)
(Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee in Bangalore, Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)