Sept 22 Tokyo Electric Power Co is planning to raise its labor related cost-cuts to about 100 billion yen ($1.31 bln) a year, roughly twice the goal it announced in May, the Nikkei reported.

In May, the electric company commonly known as Tepco, proposed to lower its labor costs by about 54 billion yen in the year through March 2012 by cutting wages and bonuses.

Tepco now plans to cut pension benefit rates for both current and former employees, the Nikkei said.

The company is seeking to lower the rate to 1.5 percent from the current 2 percent for current employees. It is also considering a sharp reduction in the rates for retirees, the paper said.

The Nikkei said it was unclear if the firm, which operated the tsunami-hit Fukushima nuclear plant, can win the concessions it needs from current and former employees to implement those cuts.

Earlier in the month, Japan's new trade minister, Yukio Edano, said he wanted to see Tepco's plans for recovery from a radiation crisis before determining if its creditors are shouldering a fair share of the burden in its taxpayer-funded bailout.

Tepco plans to shed around 10 percent of its workers by offering voluntary severance packages and suspending hiring. It is stepping up efforts to lower costs, as compensation payments for victims of the nuclear disaster in Fukushima are due to begin at full scale in October, the Nikkei said.

The daily also said Tepco is expected to include labor cost cuts, asset sales and other restructuring measures in its business plan, which it is drawing up jointly with a government-backed vehicle for nuclear compensation. ($1 = 76.420 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee in Bangalore, Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)