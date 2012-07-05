July 5 Japan's top utility Tokyo Electric Power Co aims to gradually restart the nuclear reactors at the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear plant starting from April 2013, to curb fossil fuel costs.

All but one of the 50 reactors in Japan have been halted for maintenance and safety checks to see if they could withstand an earthquake and tsunami similar to the disaster that devastated the Fukushima Daiichi plant in March 2011, causing the worst atomic crisis since Chernobyl in 1986.

Tepco also owns six reactors at two nuclear plants in Fukushima, but restarting them would not be easy as the host Fukushima prefecture has pledged to become a model for a nuclear-free society and called for scrapping of all the reactors in the prefecture.

Following are the company's goals for restarting the seven reactors at the 8,212 megawatt plant, the world's biggest nuclear complex by output. But it remains unclear if the reactors would restart as scheduled, as the firm needs to have the local governments' backing before restarting any of them.

Plant name No. MW Restart schedule Kashiwazaki-Kariwa 1 1,100 April 2013 Kashiwazaki-Kariwa 2 1,100 Sept 2015 Kashiwazaki-Kariwa 3 1,100 July 2014 Kashiwazaki-Kariwa 4 1,100 Feb 2015 Kashiwazaki-Kariwa 5 1,100 Oct 2013 Kashiwazaki-Kariwa 6 1,356 Dec 2013 Kashiwazaki-Kariwa 7 1,356 May 2013