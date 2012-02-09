TOKYO Feb 9 Tokyo Electric Power Co
, the owner of the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear
facility, said on Thursday it would start planned maintenance on
its last active reactor in late March.
The utility, known as Tepco, said it would close the
1,356-megawatt No.6 reactor at its Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear
plant on March 26.
Public fears about nuclear safety after the radiation crisis
in Fukushima, the world's worst nuclear disaster in 25 years,
have prevented authorities from giving utilities the go-ahead to
restart reactors closed for regular maintenance.
The other 16 reactors at Tepco's three nuclear plants in
Japan have already been shut.
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Joseph Radford)