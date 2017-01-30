TOKYO Jan 30 Tokyo Electric Power (Tepco)
, operator of Japan's wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant,
said on Monday it is not clear if material found below the
damaged No. 2 reactor at the site is melted nuclear fuel.
The utility inserted a camera under the reactor vessel and
images from the probe showed black material coating a grating.
Tepco cannot rule out the possibility the material is
uranium fuel that melted down in the 2011 disaster and will
continuing analysing the photos and data, a spokesman told
reporters at a press conference.
(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Writing by Aaron Sheldrick;
Editing by Tom Hogue)