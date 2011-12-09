TOKYO Dec 9 Japan's top utility Tokyo Electric Power co said on Friday it expects to restart the 600-megawatt oil-fired No.4 unit at its Kashima plant, northeast of Tokyo, around Dec. 15 following an unplanned shutdown.

The unit, which runs on fuel oil and crude, has been shut since Nov. 29 due to a problem with a boiler tube.

Tokyo Electric last month burned 81,000 barrels per day (bpd) more oil than a year earlier and 16.7 percent more liquefied natural gas (LNG) to make up for a fall in nuclear power generation. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)