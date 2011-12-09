Vestas leaps to top spot in U.S. wind market
COPENHAGEN, Feb 10 Danish wind turbine maker Vestas Wind Systems has leapt to the top spot in the U.S. wind market, overtaking General Electric, data from a wind industry trade group shows.
TOKYO Dec 9 Japan's top utility Tokyo Electric Power co said on Friday it expects to restart the 600-megawatt oil-fired No.4 unit at its Kashima plant, northeast of Tokyo, around Dec. 15 following an unplanned shutdown.
The unit, which runs on fuel oil and crude, has been shut since Nov. 29 due to a problem with a boiler tube.
Tokyo Electric last month burned 81,000 barrels per day (bpd) more oil than a year earlier and 16.7 percent more liquefied natural gas (LNG) to make up for a fall in nuclear power generation. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
MOSCOW, Feb 10 Russian air strikes that accidentally killed three Turkish soldiers in Syria were launched based on coordinates provided to Russia by the Turkish military, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.
GENEVA, Feb 10 The Saudi-led coalition has intensified air strikes on the Yemen port of Hodeidah, potentially trapping civilians and endangering a humanitarian operation to import vital supplies, the United Nations human rights office said on Friday.