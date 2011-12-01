UPDATE 4-U.S.-backed Syrian force in new phase of Raqqa assault
* IS being fought by three separate enemies in Syria (Adds Jordanian air strikes in southern Syria)
TOKYO Dec 1 Japan's top utility Tokyo Electric Power co said it halted power generation from the 600-megawatt oil-fired No.4 unit at its Kashima plant, northeast of Tokyo, on Tuesday afternoon due to a problem with a boiler tube.
The company had resumed power generation from the unit, which runs on fuel oil and crude, on Tuesday morning following the inspection on the unit between Nov. 15 and Nov. 28, the Tokyo-based firm said in a statement. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
* IS being fought by three separate enemies in Syria (Adds Jordanian air strikes in southern Syria)
TRIPOLI, Feb 4 Libya's coast guard intercepted at least 1,131 migrants near the western city of Sabratha over the course of a week, a spokesman said on Saturday.
LIMA, Feb 4 Prosecutors in Peru were preparing to request the arrest of former president Alejandro Toledo on Saturday after uncovering evidence that implicates him in $20 million in bribes that the Brazilian conglomerate Odebrecht has acknowledged distributing to win a contract during his government, a source said.