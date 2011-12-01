TOKYO Dec 1 Japan's top utility Tokyo Electric Power co said it halted power generation from the 600-megawatt oil-fired No.4 unit at its Kashima plant, northeast of Tokyo, on Tuesday afternoon due to a problem with a boiler tube.

The company had resumed power generation from the unit, which runs on fuel oil and crude, on Tuesday morning following the inspection on the unit between Nov. 15 and Nov. 28, the Tokyo-based firm said in a statement. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Chris Gallagher)