TOKYO, March 29 Tokyo Electric Power Co (Tepco) wants to submit by mid-April its plan outlining how it aims to turn around its business in return for a public bailout, Managing Director Naomi Hirose said on Thursday.

The utility, which operates the crisis-hit Fukushima nuclear plant, had been hoping to submit the plan by the end of March but difficulty in selecting a new chief has delayed the process.

(Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Edmund Klamann)