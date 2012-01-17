TOKYO Jan 17 Tokyo Electric Power Co
said on Tuesday that its president, Toshio Nishizawa,
will hold a news conference at 3 p.m. (0600 GMT) on price hikes
for corporate users.
The utility, known as Tepco, will raise corporate customers'
electricity rates in April as it struggles with hefty thermal
fuel costs after the Fukushima nuclear crisis curbed its nuclear
power output, an industry source said on Tuesday.
Japan's largest power utility said last month it would inform
corporate customers in January about the specifics of rate
increases, the first in over 30 years.
