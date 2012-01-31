TOKYO Jan 31 Tokyo Electric Power Co has no plans to change a corporate rate hike averaging 17 percent that will take effect from April, its president Toshio Nishizawa said on Tuesday, after government ministers expressed anger at the rise.

Economy Minister Motohisa Furukawa said he was very concerned about impact the hike could have on the economy, while Trade Minister Yukio Edano urged the utility, known as Tepco, to disclose the basis for it.

Tepco has discretion to raise corporate charges, though it needs government approval to raise rates for households.

The Asahi newspaper said the government wants Tepco to scale back the planned rate hike for companies in the autumn.

Tepco needs to pay trillions of yen in compensation and cleanup costs after its Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant was wrecked by the March 11 earthquake and tsunami, triggering radiation leaks that caused mass evacuations and widespread contamination. (Reporting by Yoko Kubota)