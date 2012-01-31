TOKYO Jan 31 Tokyo Electric Power Co
has no plans to change a corporate rate hike averaging
17 percent that will take effect from April, its president
Toshio Nishizawa said on Tuesday, after government ministers
expressed anger at the rise.
Economy Minister Motohisa Furukawa said he was very
concerned about impact the hike could have on the economy, while
Trade Minister Yukio Edano urged the utility, known as Tepco, to
disclose the basis for it.
Tepco has discretion to raise corporate charges, though it
needs government approval to raise rates for households.
The Asahi newspaper said the government wants Tepco to scale
back the planned rate hike for companies in the autumn.
Tepco needs to pay trillions of yen in compensation and
cleanup costs after its Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant was
wrecked by the March 11 earthquake and tsunami, triggering
radiation leaks that caused mass evacuations and widespread
contamination.
(Reporting by Yoko Kubota)