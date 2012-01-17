TOKYO Jan 17 Tokyo Electric Power
said on Tuesday it will hike electricity rates for
corporate customers by 17 percent on average, as it struggles
with cleanup and compensation costs following the disaster at
its Fukushima nuclear power plant last March.
The utility is also hobbled by the loss of power from other
nuclear power facilities as public worries about safety prevent
reactors from coming back on line after they are taken down for
routine maintenance.
The company in a statement also gave examples of a larger
increase of 18.1 percent for large corporate users and of 13.4
percent for small and mid-sized businesses based on "model
cases".
Tepco President Toshio Nishizawa said the rate hike
calculation was based on the assumption that the utility's
Kashiwazaki Kariwa reactors in northwestern Japan would not
restart in the financial year to March 2013.
"We are very sorry for our corporate customers," Nishizawa
told a news conference. "I would like for them to understand the
situation at our company."
