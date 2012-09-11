Sept 12 Tokyo Electric Power Co Inc has
formed two advisory bodies to monitor the implementation of
reforms meant to prevent nuclear disasters.
One of the committees includes U.S. Nuclear Regulatory
Commission's former chairman Dale Klein, a press release on the
Tepco website said.
Tepco President Naomi Hirose had told Reuters that the
company was planning to hire outside experts as part of plans to
persuade residents and the local authority that the
Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear plant in Niigata Prefecture was safe
to restart.
The plan is expected to be completed by the end of the year
and involves restarting Kashiwazaki-Kariwa plant as early as
next April, the Nikkei business daily reported.
