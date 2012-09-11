Sept 12 Tokyo Electric Power Co Inc has formed two advisory bodies to monitor the implementation of reforms meant to prevent nuclear disasters.

One of the committees includes U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission's former chairman Dale Klein, a press release on the Tepco website said.

Tepco President Naomi Hirose had told Reuters that the company was planning to hire outside experts as part of plans to persuade residents and the local authority that the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear plant in Niigata Prefecture was safe to restart.

The plan is expected to be completed by the end of the year and involves restarting Kashiwazaki-Kariwa plant as early as next April, the Nikkei business daily reported. (Reporting By Neha Dimri in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)