TOKYO Aug 9 Tokyo Electric Power Co posted a 571.76 billion yen ($7.4 billion) net loss for its first quarter on Tuesday after booking charges for compensation for the nuclear disaster and soaring fuel costs.

The utility did not give any forecast for the financial year ending in March 2012, citing uncertainty over the ongoing nuclear crisis in Fukushima.

The April-June net loss widened from a 5.45 billion yen loss logged a year earlier, when the company booked a one-time charge in connection with an accounting rule change.

For the year ended in March, the firm posted a net loss of 1.25 trillion yen, battered by the nuclear disaster.

Shares of Tepco have lost more than 80 percent of their value since the March 11 earthquake and tsunami triggered the meltdown at Fukushima. ($1 = 77.670 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Vinu Pilakkott)