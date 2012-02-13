North Korea says test launch of new missile type a success
SEOUL, Feb 13 North Korea said on Monday it had successfully test-fired a new type medium-to-long-range ballistic missile on Sunday.
TOKYO Feb 13 Japan's trade minister approved nearly $9 billion in additional support for Tokyo Electric Power Co on Monday to help compensate victims of the Fukushima nuclear crisis, but said the government would not inject taxpayers' money into the troubled utility unless it got adequate management say in return.
The goverment has been expected to inject 1 trillion yen in public funds into the utility, also known as Tepco, which provides electricity to some 45 million people, but the two sides have been bickering over the form of the government stake and the extent to which it will gain management control.
The utility's Fukushima plant was wrecked by a quake and tsunami last March, triggering the world's worst nuclear crisis in 25 years and swamping the firm with massive future cleanup, decommissioning and compensation costs. (Reporting by Yoko Kubota and Linda Sieg; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
SEOUL, Feb 13 North Korea said on Monday it had successfully test-fired a new type medium-to-long-range ballistic missile on Sunday.
HAMBURG, Feb 12 German authorities said on Sunday the leak of a corrosive substance through the air conditioning system at Hamburg airport was not an attack, adding that police were investigating the incident that forced the brief closure of the facility.
ASHGABAT, Feb 12 Turkmen President Kurbanguly Berdymukhamedov is certain to secure a third term in Sunday's election, maintaining his grip on power in the gas-rich nation which he wants to take into the ranks of the developed world.