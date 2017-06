TAIPEI, April 14 Taiwan's Powertech Technology said on Friday it will buy a 39.6 percent stake in Japan-based Tera Probe from Micron Technology and the entire stake of Micron-owned packaging and testing firm, Micron Akita Inc.

Powertech will buy the Tera Probe stake for 1,100 yen per share from the market, it said.

Tera Probe is a wafer testing company.

(Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)