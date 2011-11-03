(Follows alerts)
Nov 3 Analytics and data storage company
Teradata Corp posted better-than-expected quarterly
results and raised its 2011 forecast, as it gains from strong
demand for its consulting services.
The company now expects 2011 adjusted earnings of
$2.25-$2.30 a share versus its prior outlook of $2.20-$2.28 a
share.
Teradata, whose customers include Dell Inc ,
Amazon.com Inc and DirecTV Group , also raised
its full-year revenue growth estimate to 19-21 percent, from
18-20 percent.
Analysts on average were expecting 2011 earnings of $2.25 a
share, excluding items, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Teradata's July-September net income rose to $87 million, or
51 cents a share, from $75 million, or 44 cents a share, a year
ago. Excluding items, the company earned 59 cents a share.
Total revenue rose 23 percent to $602 million. Revenue at
its consulting services business rose 34 percent to $176
million, making up almost a third of total sales.
Analysts had expected a profit of 55 cents a share, on
revenue of $581.6 million.
Teradata shares closed at $57.67 on Wednesday on Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj
Nair)