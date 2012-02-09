(Follows alerts)

Feb 9 Teradata Corp's fourth-quarter profit beat analysts' expectations, helped mainly by a growth in the analytics and data storage company's consulting services.

For 2012, Teradata, whose customers include Dell Inc , Amazon.com Inc and DirecTV Group, forecast adjusted earnings of $2.56 to $2.66 per share and expects a 10 percent to 12 percent rise in revenue.

Analysts on average were expecting earnings of $2.60 per share, excluding items, on revenue of $2.60 billion, for 2012, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

For the fourth quarter, the company's earnings rose to $98 million, or 57 cents per share, from $85 million, or 50 cents per share, a year ago.

Excluding special items, it earned 66 cents per share.

Revenue rose 23 percent to $673 million, while consulting services revenue increased 26 percent to $197 million.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn 62 cents per share, excluding items, on revenue of $639.3 million.

Shares of the Dayton, Ohio-based company closed at $58.04 on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday. They have gained 34 percent since touching a year low of $43.19 in August last. (Reporting by Monika Shinghal in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)