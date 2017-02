May 3 Teradata Corp posted a higher quarterly profit as sales at the data storage and analytics company jumped 21 percent.

Net income rose to $91 million, or 53 cents per share, from $65 million, or 38 cents per share, a year ago.

Revenue increased to $613 million from $506 million. (Reporting by Sayantani Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal)