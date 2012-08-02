BRIEF-Freeport-McMoRan says as of Feb 24, PT-FI has not obtained approval to export concentrate - SEC Filing
* As of Feb 24, 2017, PT-FI has not obtained approval to export concentrate and production remains suspended - SEC filing
Aug 2 Teradata Corp's quarterly profit trumped estimates and the company raised its full-year profit forecast, riding a surge in demand for data storage and analytics products.
Teradata is betting on the growing market for "big data" analysis - the ability to analyze vast amounts of stored information in real time.
The company expects a profit of $2.72 to $2.82 per share, excluding items, up from its previous view of $2.60 to $2.70 a share.
Net income rose to $112 million, or 65 cents per share, for the second quarter, from $103 million, or 60 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned 77 cents per share.
Revenue from Americas, which accounts for majority of the company's sales, rose 17 percent to $398 million. Total revenue rose 14 percent to $665 million.
Analysts expected a profit of 65 cents per share, on revenue of $660.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of the company, which closed at $66.10 on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, rose 5 percent to $69.50 in premarket trading. The stock touched a life high of $79.88 in May, but has declined 17 percent since then. (Reporting by Sayantani Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* Dow down 0.26 pct, S&P 500 down 0.20 pct, Nasdaq down 0.16 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
WASHINGTON, Feb 24 President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Friday to place "regulatory reform" task forces within federal agencies in what may be the most far reaching effort to pare back U.S. red tape in recent decades.