Sept 5 Canadian wireless broadband services
provider TeraGo Inc said it is initiating a strategic
review to take advantage of new rules that allow greater foreign
ownership of small telecom companies in Canada.
In March, the government had said it would allow
non-Canadians to take control of carriers that have a market
share of less than 10 percent.
Rival Manitoba Telecom Services Inc has also been
reported to be on the look out for a foreign buyer for its MTS
Allstream division.
TeraGo, valued at about C$113.22 million, has engaged
Houlihan Lokey and Canaccord Genuity as financial advisors.
TeraGo shares closed at C$10.00 on Tuesday on the Toronto
Stock Exchange.