PARIS Aug 7 Brazil-based sugar, ethanol and
starch maker Tereos Internacional raised 148 million
euros ($183.71 million) in a capital increase that aims to
finance investments in Brazil, China and France, its French
parent company said.
Tereos Internacional, which launched the capital increase in
June, said its share offer priced at 2.60 reais per share was
fully subscribed and raised 369.6 million reais, French owner
Tereos said in a statement on Tuesday.
The capital increase, which leaves cooperative Tereos with
69.6 percent of its Tereos International subsidiary, was also
designed to boost the latter entity's free float on the Sao
Paolo stock exchange.
($1 = 0.8056 euros)
(Reporting by Gus Trompiz; Editing by Christian Plumb)