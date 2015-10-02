(Adds confirmation by spokesman, further detail)
PARIS Oct 2 French sugar maker Tereos
is to expand its trading activity to cover ethanol,
it said on Friday.
The company, one of the world's largest producers of sugar
and ethanol, set up the Tereos Commodities unit last year to
trade sugar ahead of an expected rise in European sugar output
when a quota regime expires in 2017.
The ethanol desk will be headed by Laurent Ibars, who was
previously a trader with Brazilian sugar and ethanol producer
Raizen and global trading group Cargill, a source
close to the matter told Reuters.
A Tereos spokesman later confirmed the information.
Ethanol trading activities should start on Apr. 1, at the
start of Tereos' next fiscal year, the spokesman said.
Tereos, a cooperative group made up of about 12,000 farmers,
is the European Union's top ethanol producer, and among the five
largest ones in Brazil. It produces 1.9 million cubic metres of
ethanol from several commodities such as sugar beet, cane and
grains, per year, the spokesman said.
(Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide; Writing by Gus Trompiz;
Editing by Bate Felix and Pravin Char)