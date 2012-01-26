(Corrects paragraph 16 to 2011, not 2010/2011)
* Sees revenue up 10 pct in current fiscal year
* 2010/11 sales rose by 25 pct
* High sugar and grain prices boost profit
* No plan for Paris listing due market turmoil, enough cash
By Sybille de La Hamaide
PARIS, Jan 26 French sugar, ethanol and
starch maker Tereos expects another record result this year,
helped by firm sugar and grain prices and its strategy to expand
in fast-growing markets such as Brazil and China.
The grower-owned French group plans to increase production
of grain-based starch, used in a wide range of products from
candy to baby milk, through its unit Tereos Internacional
.
Prices have eased from the levels which drove a 26 percent
increase in operating profit in the year to September 2011 but
will remain firm, pointing to a fresh high in 2012, the company
said on Thursday.
"We expect strong results this year," CEO Philippe Duval
told a news conference, forecasting a 20 percent rise in
operating profit and a 10 percent lift in revenues.
Tereos's adjusted earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortisation hit 752 million euros ($976
million) in 2010-2011, compared with 596 million last year.
Revenue rose 25 percent to 4.4 billion euros.
Tereos's results include the operations of Tereos
Internacional and its original activities of sugar beet
processing in Europe, which remain within the unlisted
cooperative which groups 12,000 farmers.
Duval played down the impact of the euro zone debt crisis on
the group, which focused on international expansion.
"The crisis is not catastrophic because it's rather a
non-growth than a down-growth. This is one of the reason why we
decided to look for growth where it is, notably for starch,
which is in Brazil and China," he said.
Tereos said the rise in group revenue last year was helped
by a 50-percent profit increase at sugar cane operations in
Brazil and at Indian Ocean plants which mainly produce ethanol
and alcohol.
Sales at its grain processing business rose by 25 percent,
while revenue at the French sugar beet unit rose 10 percent.
BRAZIL AND CHINA
Tereos Internacional has become the third producer of sugar
and ethanol in Brazil through its controlling stake in Acucar
Guarani, in which state-run oil firm Petrobras also
has a stake.
It also produces cane in Reunion Island and Mozambique. In
grains, the company has three companies in Europe, producing
starch and ethanol.
Tereos Internacional last season also sealed a deal with
Singapore-based Wilmar International, to develop
wheat-based starch in China. Tereos has a 49-percent stake in
the joint venture.
The group had initially planned to list Tereos Internacional
in Paris in 2010 but postponed its project several times.
It said on Thursday the move was again unlikely this year as
it had sufficient financial resources and due to unattractive
market conditions, which prompted many other European companies
to also postpone their IPO projects.
Duval said sugar beet yields were expected to be excellent
this season in Europe. In France the yield was already at an
unusually high rate of 96 tonnes per hectare in 2011.
The company aims to raise French average yields to 110
tonnes per hectare by 2020, which combined with energy costs
savings, would allow it to raise its competitiveness against
sugar cane.
But the European Commission would also need to review its
decision to remove the bloc's sugar production quotas by 2015
and extend them until 2020 to allow a comparable competitiveness
between sugar cane and sugar beet, he said.
Tereos is the largest beneficiary of EU farm subsidies in
the 27-member bloc.
($1 = 0.7708 euros)
(Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide; Editing by David Cowell)