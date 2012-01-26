(Corrects paragraph 16 to 2011, not 2010/2011)

* Sees revenue up 10 pct in current fiscal year

* 2010/11 sales rose by 25 pct

* High sugar and grain prices boost profit

* No plan for Paris listing due market turmoil, enough cash

By Sybille de La Hamaide

PARIS, Jan 26 French sugar, ethanol and starch maker Tereos expects another record result this year, helped by firm sugar and grain prices and its strategy to expand in fast-growing markets such as Brazil and China.

The grower-owned French group plans to increase production of grain-based starch, used in a wide range of products from candy to baby milk, through its unit Tereos Internacional .

Prices have eased from the levels which drove a 26 percent increase in operating profit in the year to September 2011 but will remain firm, pointing to a fresh high in 2012, the company said on Thursday.

"We expect strong results this year," CEO Philippe Duval told a news conference, forecasting a 20 percent rise in operating profit and a 10 percent lift in revenues.

Tereos's adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation hit 752 million euros ($976 million) in 2010-2011, compared with 596 million last year. Revenue rose 25 percent to 4.4 billion euros.

Tereos's results include the operations of Tereos Internacional and its original activities of sugar beet processing in Europe, which remain within the unlisted cooperative which groups 12,000 farmers.

Duval played down the impact of the euro zone debt crisis on the group, which focused on international expansion.

"The crisis is not catastrophic because it's rather a non-growth than a down-growth. This is one of the reason why we decided to look for growth where it is, notably for starch, which is in Brazil and China," he said.

Tereos said the rise in group revenue last year was helped by a 50-percent profit increase at sugar cane operations in Brazil and at Indian Ocean plants which mainly produce ethanol and alcohol.

Sales at its grain processing business rose by 25 percent, while revenue at the French sugar beet unit rose 10 percent.

BRAZIL AND CHINA

Tereos Internacional has become the third producer of sugar and ethanol in Brazil through its controlling stake in Acucar Guarani, in which state-run oil firm Petrobras also has a stake.

It also produces cane in Reunion Island and Mozambique. In grains, the company has three companies in Europe, producing starch and ethanol.

Tereos Internacional last season also sealed a deal with Singapore-based Wilmar International, to develop wheat-based starch in China. Tereos has a 49-percent stake in the joint venture.

The group had initially planned to list Tereos Internacional in Paris in 2010 but postponed its project several times.

It said on Thursday the move was again unlikely this year as it had sufficient financial resources and due to unattractive market conditions, which prompted many other European companies to also postpone their IPO projects.

Duval said sugar beet yields were expected to be excellent this season in Europe. In France the yield was already at an unusually high rate of 96 tonnes per hectare in 2011.

The company aims to raise French average yields to 110 tonnes per hectare by 2020, which combined with energy costs savings, would allow it to raise its competitiveness against sugar cane.

But the European Commission would also need to review its decision to remove the bloc's sugar production quotas by 2015 and extend them until 2020 to allow a comparable competitiveness between sugar cane and sugar beet, he said.

Tereos is the largest beneficiary of EU farm subsidies in the 27-member bloc.

($1 = 0.7708 euros) (Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide; Editing by David Cowell)