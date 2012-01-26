PARIS Jan 26 French sugar, ethanol and starch maker Tereos posted a 26 percent rise in full-year core profit on Thursday, boosted by high sugar and grain prices.

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation reached a record 752 million euros ($976 million) in the 12 months through September, Tereos said in a statement.

Revenue rose 25 percent to 4.4 billion euros, mainly due to a 50 percent increase at its sugar cane businesses in Brazil and the Indian Ocean, Tereos said. Sales at its grain processing business rose 25 percent, while French sugar beet division revenue rose 10 percent, Tereos said.

Tereos' sugar cane division achieved a 61 percent rise in adjusted core profit to 255 million euros.

The cooperative group's sugar cane and grains activities are gathered in Tereos Internacional, a branch listed in Sao Paulo. ($1 = 0.7708 euros) (Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide; Editing by James Regan)