PARIS Dec 4 French sugar group Tereos said on
Friday it plans to make a tender offer for the remaining shares
of its Tereos Internacional unit, with a view to
delisting it from the Sao Paulo Stock Exchange during the second
quarter of 2016.
The unit's shares soared 130 percent on the Sao Paulo
exchange to 51.90 reais. The offer of 65 reais per share is
subject to review by an independent appraiser.
"The offer reflects Tereos' willingness to simplify the
group's legal structure," Tereos said in a statement.
"In the context of an illiquid market, the aforementioned
operation will offer to the minority shareholders an immediate
liquidity event should they wish to divest their shares."
Tereos owns 69.82 percent of Tereos Internacional, which was
listed in 2010 and encompasses the French cooperative's
sugarcane, cereals and starch processing operations, including
its majority stake in Guarani, a joint venture with Brazil's
state-owned oil major Petrobras.
Sao Paulo-based investment bank BTG Pactual recommended in a
research note that investors take part in the tender, even
though the sugar and ethanol sector appears ripe for a
turnaround after years of low prices.
The bank said Tereos' proposal offers a return much superior
to those from other listed sugar and ethanol companies in
Brazil.
Tereos Internacional has faced a severe downturn in Brazil's
sugar and ethanol industry, as sugar prices have fallen to
multi-year lows and the government has controlled fuel prices.
The firm's market capitalisation has fallen by nearly 90
percent from a high in 2010, according to Thomson Reuters
Datastream. (bit.ly/1NLeGi1)
Parent company Tereos had initially planned a dual listing
for Tereos Internacional in Paris and Sao Paulo, but it put off
the Paris listing citing unfavourable market conditions.
Profits of Tereos, which is controlled by French sugar beet
growers, have fallen on weak sugar and ethanol prices.
It aims to raise sugar output by 20 percent in Europe as the
European Union prepares to abolish its sugar quota regime in
2017.
