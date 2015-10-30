PARIS Oct 30 French sugar group Tereos said on Friday Brazil's Petrobras had raised its stake in their sugar and ethanol joint venture Guarani to 45.9 percent through a capital injection of R$268 million ($69.75 million).

Tereos, which said this was part the final step of a strategic partnership signed with Petrobras in 2010, remains the majority shareholder with 54.1 percent of the capital.

"This capital injection of R$ 268 million by Petrobras will be paid up on 5 January 2016 and finalizes a total investment of R$1,611 million," it said in a statement. ($1 = 3.8421 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide, editing by Bate Felix)