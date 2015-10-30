UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
PARIS Oct 30 French sugar group Tereos said on Friday Brazil's Petrobras had raised its stake in their sugar and ethanol joint venture Guarani to 45.9 percent through a capital injection of R$268 million ($69.75 million).
Tereos, which said this was part the final step of a strategic partnership signed with Petrobras in 2010, remains the majority shareholder with 54.1 percent of the capital.
"This capital injection of R$ 268 million by Petrobras will be paid up on 5 January 2016 and finalizes a total investment of R$1,611 million," it said in a statement. ($1 = 3.8421 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide, editing by Bate Felix)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.