UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
PARIS Oct 21 France's biggest sugar group Tereos reached a pay settlement with unions on Wednesday to end a week-long strike that disrupted production at its French plants, two union representatives said.
The deal offered a 2 percent increase in overall pay terms, Thierry Bailleu, representative for the CFDT union at Tereos, told Reuters.
Tereos could not be reached immediately for comment.
The week-old strike had hit production at the start of the annual campaign in which plants process sugar beet from farms. (Reporting by Valerie Parent, writing by Gus Trompiz, editing by Bate Felix)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.