June 6 U.S. heavy equipment maker Terex Corp
believes a weaker euro currency could pull down its
overall profit this year by about $10 million, its chief
executive said on Wednesday.
"The weaker euro probably will cost us some earnings, maybe
in the range of $10 million," CEO Ronald DeFeo told an investor
conference.
Analysts, on average, look for Terex to earn $204.9 million
this year on $8 billion in sales, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
"In general, I don't think where the euro is going to be is
that material to our earnings," in part because the company
ships goods both from the United States to Europe and from
Europe to the U.S.
DeFeo said the company, which makes such equipment as
cranes, paving trucks and aerial work platforms, has not made
any cost-cutting moves due to Europe's financial crisis, which
appeared to worsen this week when Spain said it was getting
locked out of credit markets.
"I am concerned about the macro environment because it is
affecting the confidence level of our customers, but I would say
that it is at a level where it is not affecting our outlook,"
DeFeo said, confirming the company's full-year profit forecast
of $1.65 to $1.85 per share.
Terex shares rose 7.3 percent to $17.54 on the New York
Stock Exchange.
(Reporting By Scott Malone; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)