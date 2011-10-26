* Q3 adj EPS from cont-ops $0.30 vs est $0.21

Oct 26 Construction equipment maker Terex Corp posted quarterly results that topped analysts' expectations, helped by growth across all its segments, and raised its 2011 sales outlook.

Terex, which makes cranes, earth-moving equipment and aerial work platforms for the construction industry, forecast revenue of $6.3-$6.5 billion, up from its prior view of from $5.4-$5.6 billion.

It narrowed its 2012 earnings range to 43-48 cents a share, from its previous forecast of 40-60 cents a share.

Analysts, on average, were expecting earnings of 44 cents a share on revenue of $6 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company posted third-quarter adjusted earnings of 30 cents a share from continuing operations, topping market estimates of 21 cents a share. Sales rose 68 percent to $1.8 billion.

The Westport, Connecticut-based company's shares, which closed at $14.94 on the New York Stock Exchange, were up 2 percent in after-market trading. (Reporting by Megha Mandavia in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)