HELSINKI Feb 22 Konecranes Oyj still
expects a planned merger with U.S. crane maker Terex Corp
to go ahead though it may take longer than hoped to
close, the Finnish firm's chairman said after a rival Chinese
bid emerged for Terex.
Terex said on Friday in response to a Reuters report that it
had halted operative integration with Konecranes following the
non-binding $3.3 billion offer from Zoomlion.
"The operative development work (between Konecranes and
Terex) has come to a point where we can't go forward before we
have approvals from competition authorities," Konecranes
chairman Stig Gustavson told Reuters on Monday.
"But everything else is going forward as it should be," he
said, adding the deal had so far won approvals from two
jurisdictions out of the required 10.
Terex said on Friday it had not changed its recommendation
in favour of merging with Konecranes.
Konecranes, whose shares dropped 1.2 percent on Monday
having fallen 5 percent on Friday, earlier this month changed
its forecast on the deal's expected closure to "approximately
mid-year" from the first half of 2016.
Gustavson said that, in the best case, he now expected the
deal to close in "late June, or July-August."
"If the merger fails, it would be a setback for Konecranes,
it would need to restructure its operations," said Antti
Viljakainen from Inderes Equity Research.
"Konecranes is in a tough spot... the markets don't seem to
have patience for either a long integration process or a failed
merger."
