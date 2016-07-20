BRIEF-CNH Industrial completes acquisition of Kongskilde Agriculture
* Has completed acquisition of the agricultural Grass and Soil business of Denmark's Kongskilde Industries
July 20 (Reuters) -
* Finnish crane maker Konecranes said on Wednesday it has offered to sell Germany-based crane component maker Stahl to win EU approval for its proposed $1.3 billion euro acquisition of Terex Corp's cranes business for ports and factories.
* CEO Panu Routila says he believes the offer, which will be subject to EU market tests, would resolve the Commission's concerns.
* The EU has extended its review period for the deal and is expected to render its decision by August 8.
* Stahl, with one factory in Germany, has about 700 employees globally. Konecranes declined to disclose any financial information about the firm.
* Konecranes and Terex agreed a deal in May after a rival suitor challenged their initial plan for a full merger. (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; editing by Jason Neely)
* Following the announcement on 15 December 2016 regarding the contemplated acquisition of Capsugel, Lonza launches an accelerated bookbuilding by offering up to 5.0 million registered shares
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 31 Uber Technologies Inc has signed another deal with a major automaker as the popular ride service accelerates efforts to build out one of the world's first fleets of autonomous vehicles.