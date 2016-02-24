Feb 24 U.S. crane maker Terex Corp has told Chinese peer Zoomlion to sweeten its $3.3 billion offer in order for it to abandon its merger agreement with Finland's Konecranes, according to people familiar with the matter.

Terex has argued privately that the synergies with Konecranes in the material handling and port systems businesses of the two companies mean that Terex is worth more than the $30 per share that Zoomlion has offered, the people said on Wednesday.

Terex has not communicated to Zoomlion the exact price it would need to justify breaking up its merger agreement with Konecranes, though discussions are continuing, the people said. Zoomlion has not shown any willingness so far to raise its offer, the people added.

The sources asked not to be identified because the discussions are confidential. Terex and Zoomlion declined to comment, while a Konecranes representative did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by Matthew Lewis)