Jan 26 U.S. crane and mining equipment maker Terex Corp received a takeover approach from China's Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co that it rebuffed, Bloomberg reported.

Terex continues to focus on completing its merger with Finland's Konecranes Oyj, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg. (bloom.bg/201L7if)

Terex's shares soared as much as 17 percent to $17.67.

(Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)