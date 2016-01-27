HELSINKI Jan 27 Konecranes said China's Zoomlion is unlikely to buy Terex, the U.S. company which the Finnish crane maker has agreed to merge with, its chairman told local newspaper.

Terex late on Tuesday said it had received an unsolicited $3.3 billion bid from Zoomlion, adding that it was reviewing the proposal.

Shares in Konecranes fell more than 6 percent on Wednesday on fears that its proposed merger with Terex, which has been expected to close in the second quarter, would fail.

Konecranes chairman Stig Gustavson, however, said he was sceptical on Zoomlion's financial ability to pursue such a deal.

He said Konecranes will continue to pursue the merger with Terex as planned.

"We have a deal with Terex, and that can't be terminated just like that."

Terex and Konecranes agreed an all-share merger in August 2015, hoping that a combined $10 billion in annual revenue would help them better cope with cooling Chinese and weak European demand. (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl, editing by Louise Heavens)