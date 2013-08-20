Aug 20 Kinder Morgan Energy Partners LP
put out a fire on Tuesday at an ethanol truck rack at its
terminal in Harvey, Louisiana, the company said.
It said it did not expect any impact on its customers and
that it is investigating the cause of the fire.
"It has been reported that a truck driver suffered burns to
his right shin and is in stable condition," Kinder Morgan said
in a statement. The fire was reported at 11.15 a.m. CST (1615
GMT)
Local media had reported an explosion at the terminal, along
the Mississippi River, but a company spokeswoman said there was
no explosion.
"That's not accurate," said Emily Mir, the spokeswoman.
The facility is a loading and unloading terminal that also
stores chemicals, vegetable oils, alcohols and animal fats,
according to the company website.