Chesapeake Energy posts smaller quarterly loss
Feb 23 U.S. natural gas producer Chesapeake Energy Corp posted a smaller fourth-quarter loss than a year earlier, when it took huge charges to write down the value of some oil and gas assets.
Feb 7 Pipeline and terminal giant Kinder Morgan said on Tuesday it lost power at its Carteret, New Jersey terminal after a local utility had a power outage over the weekend.
"We were able to restore operations after 48 hours," said Emily Mir, a spokeswoman for the company (Reporting By Janet McGurty; Editing by David Gregorio)
LAUNCESTON, Australia, Feb 23 Anytime you hear the mantra "this time it will be different," it's probably best to assume the same old cycle will repeat itself.
LONDON, Feb 23 Commodities trader and miner Glencore reported an 18 percent rise in 2016 profit on Thursday, buoyed by a rebound in raw material prices, and said it was well-placed financially for small acquisitions or a special dividend payout.