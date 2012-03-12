NEW YORK, March 12 Sunoco Inc.
said it increased the storage capacity in the Philadelphia area
for refined products on the site of its former Eagle Point
refinery to ensure supply reliability after refinery shutdowns
in the region.
Sunoco, looking to leave the refinery business after several
quarters of losing money, said that it now can store 3 million
barrels of refined products on the site of the shuttered
145,000-barrel-per-day New Jersey refinery, with 2 million
returning to service in 2012 and an unspecified amount still
available to return to service.
The company, which has already shuttered its 178,000 bpd
Marcus Hook refinery and has its 335,000 bpd Philadelphia
refinery slated for closure if it is not sold by July, also said
that it can reverse pipelines to bring product from the New York
Harbor as well as increasing railcar off-loading at the site.
