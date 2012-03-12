* Sunoco takes steps to ensure reliability of supply
* Sunoco sees Eagle Point storage expanding
* Sunoco says idled Marcus Hook can receive products
By Janet McGurty
NEW YORK, March 12 Sunoco Inc.
said it increased the storage capacity in the Philadelphia area
for refined products on the site of its former Eagle Point
refinery to ensure supply reliability after refinery shutdowns
in the region.
"Sunoco and Sunoco Logistics stand ready to deliver a
reliable supply of refined products and we are confident that we
can continue to supply our retail network, as well as our
commercial customers," the company said in a statement.
"We currently have the storage and logistical capabilities
to handle and move products throughout the Northeast and
Midwest."
Sunoco Logistics is the pipeline and terminalling
arm of Sunoco.
Sunoco, looking to leave the refinery business after several
quarters of losing money, said it now can store 3 million
barrels of refined products on the site of the shuttered
145,000-barrel-per-day New Jersey refinery, with 2 million
barrels of storage returning to service in 2012 and an
unspecified amount of storage still available to return to
service.
"Eagle Point, with its vast storage capabilities and
multiple pipeline connections, can supply a full slate of
refined products to Pennsylvania, New Jersey and New York
markets," the company said in a statement.
"The terminal can also send outbound shipments to Baltimore
and New England ports via marine vessels."
The company has already idled its 178,000 bpd Marcus Hook
refinery and has its 335,000 bpd Philadelphia refinery slated
for closure if it is not sold by July.
Late last year, ConocoPhillips shut down its 185,000
bpd refinery in Trainer, Pennsylvania. The three refineries are
located in a 12-mile radius.
All three of the East Coast refineries slated for closure --
about 50 percent of Northeastern U.S. refining capacity -- run
light, sweet crude imported from overseas and priced at a
premium to the U.S. benchmark, West Texas Intermediate.
This makes these refineries less profitable than their more
complex Gulf Coast counterparts which can run a wide variety of
crude oils and the refineries in the oil-soaked Midwest where
oil prices reflect the discount of the crude-glutted region.
To ensure supply into the Philadelphia area, Sunoco said that
it can reverse pipelines to bring product from the New York
Harbor but gave no timeline of the reversal.
If reversed, that could tap into 500,000 bpd gasoline and
diesel coming up from the Gulf Coast's refinery row on the
Colonial Pipeline, the nation's largest oil products carrier.
A reversed pipeline could also move imports of gasoline
from Europe and other parts of the world from the Harbor down to
Philadelphia.
Sunoco said it also upgraded Eagle Point docks to handle
600,000 barrel Aframax and 1 million barrel Suezmax-sized
tankers coming from abroad.
Eagle Point also has a pipeline connection to the Laurel and
the Harbor Pipeline systems which supply key Northeast markets,
the company said.
In Philadelphia, Sunoco said it has has developed plans to
reverse pipelines to feed the local Belmont Terminal, a key
regional truck loading facility, but gave no specifics as to
size or timeline for startup.
Sunoco said it has upgraded the ability to handle rail-car
off loadings at Eagle Point but did not say how many cars the
upgraded terminal could handle.
Sources familiar with operations at Eagle Point said earlier
that light, sweet Bakken crude oil from the shale oil play in
North Dakota has already been arriving by rail.
Sunoco's Philadelphia refinery, along with Conoco's 238,000
bpd Bayway refinery, nearby in Linden, New Jersey, has been
testing light sweet Bakken crude, which is cheaper to buy than
overseas grade but currently more complex to transport.
During its fourth-quarter conference call in February,
Sunoco confirmed earlier Reuters reports that it had been
running small amounts of Bakken crude at its Philadelphia
refinery, the nation's longest continuously running refinery.
Sunoco said its shuttered Marcus Hook refinery can receive
products via the Delaware River, as well local refineries and
send them through the pipeline system.
In late February, the borough of Marcus Hook had proposed an
ordinance to give it the ability limit the facility's use as a
storage facility solely for products refined on site if
necessary..
"Although Sunoco is doing its part to ensure that the
Northeast is well supplied with gasoline, diesel and other
products, it will take more than the efforts of one company. We
have every reason to believe the rest of the industry, and the
market as a whole, will respond accordingly," the company
statement said.
(Reporting By Janet McGurty; Editing by David Gregorio)