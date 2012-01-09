* Terna 2012 profit seen around 380 mln euros-CFO

By Stephen Jewkes

MILAN, Jan 9 Italian power grid operator Terna said its rump tariff revenues in 2012 should be around 1.63 billion euros ($2.1 billion), following the recent publication of energy regulator AEEG's new tariff system.

At the end of December, AEEG introduced the tariff system for electricity transmission, distribution and dispatching for 2012-15.

As an operator in a regulated industry, Terna is allowed a return on its investments set by the AEEG to develop the national power grid. Terna's tariff revenues account for about 95 percent of overall revenue.

Asked on a conference call whether Terna's net profit in 2012 would be around the 380 million euro mark the market was eyeing, chief financial officer Giuseppe Saponaro said: "We will be more or less in line with that".

The AEEG's tariff system offers Terna a base return on invested capital of 7.4 percent, up from 6.9 percent.

In a consultation paper in December, the AEEG proposed a return of 7.2 percent. Terna said at that rate it would have to cut investment plans, adding it could harm dividends and lead to credit ratings being placed under review.

Standard & Poor's said recently it might cut Terna's ratings because of Italy's sovereign debt crisis.

Terna's net profit has been hit by an energy tax Italy introduced last year as part of its austerity measures.

Terna shares closed up 0.9 percent on Monday, while the European utility index was down 0.3 percent. ($1 = 0.7865 euro) (Reporting By Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Dan Lalor)