ROME Dec 23 The Italian energy authority has lifted a block on financing by power grid company Terna for the construction of a subsea power link to Montenegro, intended to open up access for Italy to hydroelectric power from the Balkans.

The 1,000 megawatt Montenegro line, estimated to cost around 1 billion euros ($1.4 billion), is one of a series of infrastructure projects Terna has embarked on to boost connections with neighbouring countries. (Reporting by Alberto Sisto, editing by Danilo Masoni)