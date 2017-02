MILAN Nov 9 Italian power grid operator Terna said on Wednesday it will pay an interim dividend on 2011 results unchanged from the previous year, after reporting a 5.6 percent rise in nine-month core earnings, boosted by higher grid fees.

In a statement, Terna Chief Executive Flavio Cattaneo said the group was able to offer an interim dividend of 0.08 euros per share despite the impact of an energy tax on net profits.

Adjusted net profits for the period were 395.7 million euros, it said.

