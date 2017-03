MILAN May 22 The placement of a 5.36 percent stake in Italian power grid operator Terna has been completed at a price of 3.35 euros per share, UniCredit said on Wednesday.

The bank, which acted as a sole bookrunner in the transaction, said in a statement proceeds from the sale of the stake stood at about 361 million euros.

The stake was sold by a group of Italian investors.

