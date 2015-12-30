* Regulator cuts WACC investment returns to 5.3 pct

* Cut widely expected as inflation, bond yields fall

* Regulated asset base to rise to 13.8 bln euros in 2016 (Adds CEO comments, background, shares)

By Stephen Jewkes

MILAN, Dec 30 Italian power grid operator Terna said on Wednesday it expected its allowed revenues next year to remain flat at around 1.8 billion euros ($2 billion) after new regulations set to start on Jan. 1 cut returns.

On Monday, the Italian energy watchdog finalised a new eight-year regulatory framework for power transmission, chopping Terna's return on capital (WACC) to 5.3 percent.

But the regulator, which had already flagged its intention to cut the previous 6.3 percent return, also included incentives to allow Terna to top up its WACC.

"The new regulations remain well balanced ... we are now ready to take a step forward," Terna CEO Matteo Del Fante said in a conference call on the new rules.

As a regulated business, Terna makes the lion's share of its money from returns set by the regulator and designed to allow it to develop the country's high-voltage transmission grid.

Many analysts judged previous returns as generous and widely expected them to be cut to reflect lower inflation and falling bond yields.

Supportive regulation has helped Terna shares rise more than 70 percent since 2008. At 1610 GMT, the shares were down 0.3 percent.

The state-controlled power transmitter said it expected its regulated asset base (RAB), used for tariff calculations, to be around 13.8 billion euros in 2016 from 12.3 billion euros this year.

"The estimates do not include the recent acquisition of assets from the railways," Del Fante said.

Terna, one of Europe's biggest power grid players, wrapped up a 757-million-euro deal to buy a high-voltage power line network from Italian state railways in December that is expected to boost business as of 2017.

The company, which is due to release its new business plan early next year, has previously said it is looking to invest in assets outside Italy.

($1 = 0.9159 euros) (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Mark Potter)